B.C. Court of Appeal sets aside conviction of woman in toddler's death, calling it 'miscarriage of justice'

The B.C. Court of Appeal has set aside the conviction of a British Columbia woman jailed for the 2011 death of a child in her care.

The ruling Wednesday called Tammy Bouvette's conviction for criminal negligence causing death "the product of a miscarriage of justice," and ordered a stay of proceedings because retrying her case would be an "abuse of process."

Bouvette, 39, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Iyanna Teeple in Cranbrook, B.C.

She pleaded guilty in 2013 to the lesser charge in the face of pathology evidence that was later disputed but not disclosed to her defence counsel, the Court of Appeal found.

"The conviction must be set aside as the product of a miscarriage of justice, as the evidence and circumstances establish a reasonable possibility that the appellant would not have pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death had full disclosure been made," the panel of judges said in their written decision posted online on Wednesday.

More to come.