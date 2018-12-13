Cities across Canada, U.S. report bomb threats

Dozens of bomb threats were reported in major cities across Canada and the United States on Thursday.

None have been deemed credible by police, and U.S. authorities said they believe the messages were hoaxes. Canadian and U.S. police departments said they believe the threats — clumsily written emails demanding $20,000 US payments of bitcoin — may be connected.

Toronto police reported a bomb threat had been received Thursday afternoon involving the downtown King subway station.

Police said on Twitter they were investigating and that the station was being evacuated.

BOMB THREAT:<br>King Subway Station<br>-A threat has been received<br>-Police are investigating<br>-King Subway Station has been evacuated<br>*Anyone with info that may assist in this investigation is asked to call police*<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2285161?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2285161</a><br>^dh —@TPSOperations

In the Montreal area, police said they have responded to threats against at least five businesses.

Police in Ottawa said they had responded to more than 10 calls related to bomb threats made over email. All threats were deemed unfounded, police said.

Ottawa Police investigates numerous bomb threats swatting e-mails <a href="https://t.co/F4yWDijXwG">https://t.co/F4yWDijXwG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@OttawaPolice

Winnipeg police also said "a number of bomb threats" had been sent to the email accounts of businesses "spread throughout the city."

WPS is investigating a number of bomb threats that have been sent to local businesses email accounts. <br>Businesses are spread throughout the city. Similar threats have been made in CAN and the US. WPS is taking these threats seriously but none have been substantiated. —@wpgpolice

Police in Calgary warned there would be increased wait times for calls made to police because of the number of bomb threat calls they were receiving. Police said although none of the threats had been deemed credible, "out of an abundance of caution we are treating each as if it is real."

Police in Timmins, Ont., said they were also responding to a threat received by a local business, which had been evacuated.

Police in Penticton, B.C., also said they responded to multiple bomb threats received by car dealerships.

In a statement, Public Safety Canada said it was "aware of multiple bomb threats being made in cities across the country today" and that Canadians should "follow the direction of local law enforcement and to report anything suspicious to them."

Threats received across U.S.

The threats come on the same day that online bomb threats were received in cities across the United States.

U.S. authorities said Thursday that threats sent to dozens of schools, universities and other locations appeared to be a hoax.

The New York City Police Department said the emailed messages were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money, and are not considered credible. Officials in Georgia, Louisiana, Alaska, Idaho and Florida also said they believed them to be unfounded.

At this time, it appears that these threats are meant to cause disruption and/or obtain money. We’ll respond to each call regarding these emails to conduct a search but we wanted to share this information so the credibility of these threats can be assessed as likely NOT CREDIBLE. —@NYPDnews

Some of the emails had the subject line: "Think Twice."

Some U.S. schools were closed early and others were evacuated because of the threats. Penn State University notified students via a campus alert. Near Atlanta, people were ushered out of a courthouse.