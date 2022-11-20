Content
Blue Bombers lead Argonauts 23-17 in Grey cup

A sellout crowd of more than 33,000 is on hand in Regina to watch the Grey Cup between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who are eyeing a third straight championship, and the Toronto Argonauts.

Winnipeg looks for 3rd straight title, while Toronto seeks to end 5-year drought

