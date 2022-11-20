Content
Blue Bombers even with Argonauts 7-7 in Grey Cup | CBC Loaded
Blue Bombers even with Argonauts 7-7 in Grey Cup
A sellout crowd of more than 33,000 is on hand in Regina to watch the Grey Cup between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who are eyeing a third straight championship, and the Toronto Argonauts.
Winnipeg looks for 3rd straight title, while Toronto seeks to end 5-year drought
Nov 20, 2022
now