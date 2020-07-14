Bloc leader holds a press conference on Parliament Hill
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet speaks to reporters in Ottawa one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized for not recusing himself from a cabinet decision that awarded a $19.5 million contract to a charity that paid his family members for speaking engagements.
