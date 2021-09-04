What's on some Black voters' minds ahead of the federal election?

Days before the federal election, CBC News checked in with some Black voters across the country to hear what's on their minds.

They spoke of everything from racism to finding jobs and securing ongoing support for their small businesses.

WATCH | What Black voters in Western Canada are thinking about:

Black Canadians have their say 1:48 Ahead of this federal election, Being Black in Canada caught up with members of the Black community in Western Canada to talk about some of the issues they’re most concerned about. Housing, anti-Black racism and health care are just some of the election issues they want political candidates to address. 1:48

Black Canadians are traditionally underrepresented in Canadian politics. This year, initiatives are underway to help increase the political representation of BIPOC communities.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.