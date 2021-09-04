What's on some Black voters' minds ahead of the federal election?
Find out what some Black voters are looking for from the candidates ahead of the federal election.
Voters express concern about mental health, financial security and combatting racism
Days before the federal election, CBC News checked in with some Black voters across the country to hear what's on their minds.
They spoke of everything from racism to finding jobs and securing ongoing support for their small businesses.
WATCH | What Black voters in Western Canada are thinking about:
Black Canadians are traditionally underrepresented in Canadian politics. This year, initiatives are underway to help increase the political representation of BIPOC communities.
