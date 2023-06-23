Bell Media asks regulator to remove its obligations to local TV news

Bell Media has asked the federal broadcast regulator to drop the spending requirements and dedicated airtime imposed on the company's local television news programming.

BCE's media arm says it wants the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to amend "certain conditions of licence" regarding its local English- and French-language TV stations, CTV and Noovo.

Bell Media calls it "regulatory relief" to counter online competition and help offset losses wracked up in recent years.

"Unfortunately, Bell Media has been losing tens of millions alone in the production and delivery of local news," it said in a summary of the application posted Friday and filed on June 14 — the same day BCE announced it's cutting 1,300 positions, shutting or selling nine radio stations and closing two foreign bureaus.

"In the four-year period between 2016 and 2019, [Bell Media's] average annual news operating loss was $28.4 million," the company said.

It said that number increased to $40 million last year because of internet advertising that has captured a "massive share" of revenue from Canadian businesses.

Last week's layoffs included a six per cent cut at Bell Media.

Fewer hours for local news

The company wants the CRTC to waive requirements for the number of hours its TV stations must devote to local news each week.

Bell Media said the commission said in 2021 that the average number of hours Canadians spent watching traditional television services has decreased a total of 16.5 per cent since 2013.

Bell said the CRTC's implementation of the Online Streaming Act has the potential to provide relief to media companies through compensation from online streaming giants, but it cannot afford to wait for outcome of the regulator's consultations on the legislation.