This First Person article is written by Bernice Richard, an entrepreneur and children's book author. Her story is part of Black on the Prairies , a CBC collection of articles, essays, images and more exploring Black life in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. For more information about First Person stories, see the FAQ .

It was a chilly spring morning and I was excited about meeting with a potential new customer, a farmer from the tiny southern Saskatchewan community of Mankota. We were to discuss his cropping needs and how our fertilizer company could help with the health of his soil. I ushered him into the conference room and introduced myself as the chief operations officer.

He grabbed his cup of coffee and took a sip before returning it to the table. Then he asked, "Is there anyone else that will be joining this meeting? Like, your boss?" I was taken aback by his question and informed him that I could address any concerns as the co-owner and a scientist. No one else would be joining us.

Let's say that meeting didn't proceed as well as I had hoped.

Since immigrating to Regina from Nigeria in 2013, Bernice Richard has co-founded seven businesses and self-published six books. (Chuks Focus)

As a woman who has co-founded seven businesses, self-published six children's books and recently began blogging about my interviews with other mothers in business, I am well aware that entrepreneurship is not for the faint-hearted. It is even more complicated when you are a Nigerian-Canadian woman breaking into Saskatchewan's agriculture industry.

Dreams nurtured by nature

As a child, I had a wild imagination and loved exploring nature and solving mysteries around my home in a quiet neighbourhood in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Reading was my favourite pastime and tending to the family garden was my weekend delight. I spent every Saturday morning out in the garden — right after 90 minutes of television. I planted new crops, weeded, plucked fruits and cut down plantains from trees.

I also collected insects, shined rocks for my private collection and made a game of burying treasures, marking a big X on the spot in hopes of digging it up the next weekend. I provided so many insects to my biology lab at Roshallom Secondary School that I received an award when I graduated in 2003 for being the best contributor of specimens.

My fascination with plants and animals naturally drew me to the sciences. I earned a degree in biochemistry from Olabisi Onabanjo University in 2005.

Our garden was not just a source of enjoyment. As I observed passersby and listened to their chatter, I created stories in my head about their lives. It inspired me to imagine a life greater than my surroundings.

Arriving in Canada

A photo of her two sons sits on Richard's desk. She says her boys motivate her to push past challenges. (Submitted by Bernice Richard)

Within a month of arriving in Regina in 2013, I was urged by other Nigerians in the city to switch careers into nursing, a path others had taken before me.

This appealed to my love of science, but I had spent two years working stints as a magazine writer and in marketing. I decided to take an online course in market research while I searched for a job. I crafted my resume and started applying for work. I had zero success after four months of trying.

As an energetic person, staying at home and attending classes online while pregnant with my first son was tough on me. This prompted me to investigate the various industries existing in the city and I came up with a plan to start a business.

I launched my first sole proprietorship in May 2014 and called it, aptly, Bernice Onimiya (my maiden name). Through it, I resold industrial chemicals that I procured.

My entrance into the business world involved juggling calls to source what I needed while working on the logistics to transport it to Regina. It was amazing to have something exciting to get me going every day.

Learning the ropes of entrepreneurship

In the beginning, I didn't understand the difference between types of business entities or how to open a business bank account. Accounting was tough as my only experience with numbers was from school and now I had to start invoicing and tracking inventory.

My naivety in these matters was significantly helped by my ability to do the research and act on what I learned.

When I resumed writing in 2019, I struggled to find an agent to pursue traditional publishing of my book, titled Brave Chris. I knew that if I kept querying I would get discouraged so I switched tactics and decided to self-publish. It took two months to find a freelance illustrator. I cried for two nights when I saw the first draft illustrations developed for my books and my confidence plummeted.

But my knowledge of failing forward was key to motivating me to keep making edits and trying repeatedly until I succeeded.

Richard, left, spent a sunny afternoon in June 2022 sharing her books and stories with Regina’s Mommy Connections group. (Bernice Richard/Twitter)

Motivated by sons

Over eight years and seven business ventures, I have learned about legal precedents, accounting principles, manufacturing procedures, human resources management, crop production, pest control and heavy machinery operations. I've even been certified to drive both skid steers and forklifts to help with deliveries.

There's also been a lot to learn about being a Black woman entrepreneur. In my early years, I often felt alone in networking events, business meetings, even casual gatherings. I listened more than I spoke. Upon introducing myself, I was always asked questions such as "Where are you from?" Or, "How did you learn to speak such good English? What are your qualifications?"

I quickly learned to navigate these interactions by emphasizing my passion and drive for business, rather than focusing on the questions that often seemed to marginalize me.

In October 2022, Richard was recognized as a Top 100 Black Women to Watch in Canada. (Submitted by Bernice Richard)

Today, there's more focus than ever on Black entrepreneurship in Canada . Studies in recent years point to key barriers like systemic racism, access to capital and lack of a business network. But in response, new funding and support programs have been launched to help Black entrepreneurs succeed.

In early 2020, when I finally took the leap into publishing my books, my sons were my inspiration and my reasons to persist through the pandemic. My first book launched in February 2022. My son's smiles and excitement as I read the books to other kids were a highlight.

My journey has been a combination of triumph and failure, which I have learned is the only recipe for a business that stands the test of time. I want to show my sons the possibilities that can come from hard work, dedication and persistence.

It is an adventure I am privileged to be on.