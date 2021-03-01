Skip to Main Content
Canada·Video

Being Black in Canada | How these men have made a difference across the country

CBC News produced a series of features on Black men making a difference in their communities across Canada, shining a spotlight on their lives and pursuits of social justice and change. Here are their stories.

Profiles of 8 people who've pursued social justice in their communities

CBC News ·
CBC News recently shared the stories of these men and their contributions. Clockwise from the top left: Tyler Simmonds, Syrus Marcus Ware, Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, Jacob Callender-Prasad, D.O. Gibson, Robert Small, Ambe Chenemu and Jesse Lipscombe. (Submitted)

Throughout February, CBC News produced a series of features on Black men making a difference in their communities across Canada, shining a spotlight on their lives and pursuits of social justice and change.

These are their stories.

Robert Small

Toronto-based artist Robert Small has sketched notable Black Canadians for a legacy poster every February since Black History Month was officially recognized in Canada in 1995.

Meet the artist behind 27 years of Black History Month posters

News

28 days ago
4:47

Jesse Lipscombe

Actor Jesse Lipscombe was the target of racial slurs while filming a commercial in Edmonton. That incident propelled him to start the advocacy group Make It Awkward, which encourages people to confront racism wherever they see or hear it.

Here's what made this Edmonton actor start an anti-racism campaign

CBC News

21 days ago
4:44

Syrus Marcus Ware

Syrus Marcus Ware of Toronto has spent 25 years working for racial and social equality, using his art as a way to create dialogue around crucial issues of our time. A key member of Black Lives Matter Toronto, he is also an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights.

Long-time activist combines his activism and art to propel change

CBC News

19 days ago
4:23

Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng

Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng is a palliative care and intensive care doctor based in Ottawa who has faced racism during his career. He mentors Black youth and is now on the board of directors at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

'I've walked in the room and they've asked, "Where's the real doctor?"'

CBC News

16 days ago
5:05

Jacob Callender-Prasad

Inspired and motivated by his grandmother to push for change, Jacob Callender-Prasad decided to mobilize and organize the first of many anti-racism rallies last May in Vancouver, which was attended by thousands of people.

He's just 22 years old but already a key voice in B.C's anti-racism movement

CBC News

10 days ago
4:35

Ambe Chenemu

Ambe Chenemu emigrated from Cameroon to the Northwest Territories in 2013. It was after moving to Canada that he experienced racism for the first time, he said. He felt he had to do his part to fight systemic racism, and inspired by the diversity of people and cultures in the North, he was among the founders of the Black Advocacy Coalition (BACupNORTH) and currently serves as its chairperson.

Northern empowerment

CBC News

6 days ago
4:10

Tyler Simmonds

Award-winning Canadian film director Tyler Simmonds has suffered from mental health issues since his teenage years. He decided to use his craft to push for dialogue on mental health and mindfulness — especially within the Black community.

Turning a lens on mental health

CBC News

3 days ago
4:36

D.O. Gibson

In the span of two decades, Toronto hip-hop artist D.O. Gibson has spoken at 2,500 schools. He likes to pick different Black Canadian historical figures, such as Viola Desmond and Josiah Henson, as a way to educate young people about important people and events in this country.

Toronto Hip-Hop artist highlights Black Canadian History through music

CBC News

16 hours ago
4:55

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.  

(CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now