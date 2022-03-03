CBC/Radio-Canada will bring you all the action from March 4–13.



Canadian Paralympic fans can prepare for nearly 150 hours of television coverage from Beijing, starting with Friday's Opening Ceremony at 6:30 a.m. ET.

CBC/Radio-Canada's broadcast and digital plans for the Paralympic Winter Games include live streaming on multiple platforms of all five sports — alpine skiing, hockey, Nordic skiing (biathlon and cross-country), snowboard and wheelchair curling.

Watch live and free on CBC Gem

All events are live streaming and available on CBC Gem , where you'll find the day-to-day calendar. Click on each date to see the competition schedule.

Opening Ceremony - Friday, March 4

Live TV coverage begins Friday, March 4 at 6:30 a.m. ET (3:30 a.m. PT) with the Opening Ceremony, hosted by CBC Sports' Scott Russell. The 10-day event wraps on Sunday, March 13 with the Closing Ceremony. The Opening and Closing ceremonies will be presented with closed captioning, described video, and ASL integrations.

The Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will be the fourth Games for Para nordic skier Mark Arendz of Hartsville, P.E.I. The 31-year-old won a Canadian-record six medals, including one gold, at the 2018 Paralympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. ( Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images/File)

Daily TV Coverage

Hosted by CBC Sports' Scott Russell, CBC's weekend coverage will air in the morning, daytime, and late night slots, while weekday shows will air Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. local. Four-time Paralympic Games medallist Summer Mortimer will join Russell in-studio for the Opening and Closing ceremonies and regular check-ins on daily shows.

CBC Sports' Devin Heroux will be on the ground in Beijing to bring Canadians the top stories of the day.

Additionally, CBC Sports' Victor Findlay and Paralympic gold medallist Paul Rosen will provide play-by-play and analysis for Canadian Para ice hockey games, while Canadian wheelchair curling matches will be called by CBC Sports' Matt Cullen and three-time Paralympic gold medallist Sonja Gaudet.

Along with Sportsnet, CBC/Radio-Canada is partnering with AMI, a multi-platform media company made for Canadians of all abilities. Each morning, CBC's coverage will be re-broadcast on Sportsnet One, while AMI will offer regular coverage of key competitions.

While You Were Sleeping

New for this year's Games is the daily CBC Sports digital series While You Were Sleeping, hosted by Jacqueline Doorey, who will recap the medal moments and everything of importance to Canadians from the previous night, with an ASL version available daily. Watch on CBC Sports Facebook page.

Live Streams

Along with the live and free streaming on CBC Gem, additional coverage can also be found at:

cbc.ca/beijing2022

Radio-Canada.ca/jeux-paralympiques

Paralympic.ca

Radio-Canada Sports app

CBC Sports app for iOS and Android device

and device Canadian Paralympic Committee's YouTube channel

Events will also be available on-demand on these platforms along with Amazon Prime Video.

Described video available on CBC's coverage

Described video is available for select CBC Paralympic Winter Games broadcast and streamed programming.

Described video involves a narrator describing a video's key visual elements in more detail. DV is a technique used to make videos more accessible to audiences who may not be able to see the content.



A unique DV stream will be available for the Opening and Closing ceremonies on CBC Gem and CBC's Paralympic website and also available for television viewers. CBC's coverage of both 2022 Paralympic Games on CBC: Morning and 2022 Paralympic Games on CBC: Daytime will feature DV on CBC TV.



Those wishing to stream CBC TV with Described Video capability can tune to the CBC Gem OTTAWA feed (it's free and no membership is required). Note that the Ottawa feed is scheduled in Eastern Time.