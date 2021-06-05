Search underway for woman swept away in southern B.C.'s Similkameen River

A 43-year-old woman was swept away in the fast-moving waters of southern B.C.'s Similkameen River on Friday morning, and a search is underway to find her.

RCMP says Amy Sabean was driving a white Chevrolet Blazer along Ashnola Road near Keremeos at about 10:45 a.m. when an associate who was in a separate vehicle behind her saw her suddenly drive off the roadway and into the river.

When Sabean tried to get out of the vehicle, she was swept away.

Search and rescue crews, Keremeos highway patrol, RCMP and an RCMP aircraft have all been involved in the search, but have yet to locate the missing woman.

Police have also alerted agents at the border, as the search area is close to the U.S.

RCMP say they don't know why Sabean drove into the water, but that is part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to called police.