BC Ferries cancels sailings for cleanup after vehicle spills fuel into water
BC Ferries stopped sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale Sunday morning so clean-up crews could recover spilled fuel.

BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings on one of its routes between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland following a fuel spill.

The publicly owned company says in a statement a commercial vehicle spilled fuel into the water while discharging from a vessel at Langdale on the Sunshine Coast.

It cancelled the sailings Sunday morning between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale to allow time for clean-up crews to recover as much spilled fuel as possible.

It did not say how much fuel spilled or what type of fuel it was.

BC Ferries apologized for the inconvenience and said it expected service to resume by Sunday afternoon.

