1 in hospital after Friday morning stabbing: Winnipeg police

Police say one person is in hospital following a stabbing on Bannerman Avenue Friday morning.

Police were called to an apartment building on Bannerman Avenue around 8:15 a.m.

Police were called to an apartment block on Bannerman Avenue Friday morning for reports of a stabbing. (Holly Caruk/ CBC)

Winnipeg police say one person is in hospital following a stabbing on Bannerman Avenue Friday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment building at Bannerman and Emslie Street, just east of Main Street, around 8:15 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

They have not released any details about the victim, or indicated whether a suspect has been arrested.

