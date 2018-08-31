1 in hospital after Friday morning stabbing: Winnipeg police
Police say one person is in hospital following a stabbing on Bannerman Avenue Friday morning.
Police were called to an apartment building on Bannerman Avenue around 8:15 a.m.
Officers were called to an apartment building at Bannerman and Emslie Street, just east of Main Street, around 8:15 a.m.
Police said the victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.
They have not released any details about the victim, or indicated whether a suspect has been arrested.
