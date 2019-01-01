These New Year's Day babies are some of the first Canadians born in 2019

From coast to coast, families are welcoming some of the first Canadians born in 2019.

Here's a look at some of Canada's New Year's Day babies:

New Brunswick's first

Baby Calum, born at Saint John Regional Hospital, may have only made his appearance at 12:42 a.m. AT, but that made him New Brunswick's first baby of the year.

Calum Cameron was born at 12:42 a.m. at the Saint John Regional Hospital. (Submitted by Leigh Cameron)

Close behind

A Toronto hospital says their first baby of the year was born just eight seconds after the clock struck midnight. Baby Fatima wasn't even expected for a few more days.

Parents Mohammed and Dina Al-Ameri welcomed baby Fatima at the stroke of midnight, plus eight seconds, on Jan. 1. (Chris Langenzarde/CBC)

Within a minute

At 12:01 a.m. MT, Baby Aryia was born in Calgary. And at 12:01 a.m. PT, baby Dominick became B.C.'s first born.

Shauna McIntyre-Dockrell and Martin Dockrell are the proud parents of Calgary's 2019 New Year's baby, Aryia. (AHS Calgary Zone/Twitter) Baby Dominik is B.C.'s 2019 New Year's baby after he was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital.

Montreal's first

Montreal's first baby was born at 12:02 a.m. ET at the Royal Victoria Birthing Centre. The hospital said Mariella's parents made a special donation after her birth.

Mariella was born just 2 minutes after midnight on New Year's Day. She is the first baby born in Montreal in 2019. (MUHC)

An extra-special birthday

Saskatoon's first baby of 2019 isn't her family's only New Year's Day baby. Ayla's big brother was Saskatoon's second baby of the year when he was born back in 2017.

New Year's Day will double as a birthday celebration in the Mann household as their son and daughter were both born on the first day of the year two years apart. (Saskatchewan Health Authority)

Ottawa's first

Ottawa had to wait 47 minutes into the new year to welcome its first baby. Olivia was born at Queensway Carleton Hospital.