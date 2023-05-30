Content
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass under fire over post on anti-LGBTQ boycotts

A pitcher with the Toronto Blue Jays is drawing heat after he shared a video endorsing an anti-LGBTQ boycott of brands such as Target and Bud Light.

Some are calling for player to be traded or released

A man with a beard, wearing a blue baseball jersey, grey pants and a red baseball glove, draws his arm back to deliver a pitch on a baseball field.
Toronto Blue Jays' Anthony Bass delivers a pitch during a spring training game against the New York Yankees at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., on March 18, 2023. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press)

On Monday, Anthony Bass, a relief pitcher with the Jays, shared an Instagram reel from the account dudewithgoodnews that called on Christians to avoid these brands.

The original clip says, "Here's the reason biblically why I believe Christians have gotta be boycotting Target, Bud Light, and any other corporation that's pushing the things they're pushing. I think a lot of people make this into a political issue, or they say, 'Oh, what's the big deal?'"

The clip later says: "This is evil, this is demonic, we won't stand for it, we're not going to go to the stores anymore and we're not going to give you our money."

Target recently said it was removing some LGBTQ merchandise from its stores in the U.S. and moving its Pride merchandise to the back in some stores in southern states following confrontations and a backlash by some shoppers in those areas. 

Bud Light has been the subject of calls for a boycott after the brand partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in an attempt to broaden its market.

In the wake of the controversy surrounding Anthony Bass, some people suggested on social media that the Blue Jays trade him, release him or designate him for assignment.

Another person suggested making donations to the Toronto chapter of Pflag in Bass's name.

However, not everyone took issue with Bass.

As of late Tuesday morning, the video was still in Bass's Instagram stories

"Individual player sentiments are not representative of the club's beliefs," the team said in a statement issued to BlogTO. The Jays said they're "committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all." 

The controversy comes just ahead of Pride Month in Toronto, and just over a week before the ball club hosts its fourth annual Pride Weekend on June 9 and 10, when the Minnesota Twins are in town. 

with files from The Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

