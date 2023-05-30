Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass under fire over post on anti-LGBTQ boycotts

A pitcher with the Toronto Blue Jays is drawing heat after he shared a video endorsing an anti-LGBTQ boycott of brands such as Target and Bud Light.

On Monday, Anthony Bass, a relief pitcher with the Jays, shared an Instagram reel from the account dudewithgoodnews that called on Christians to avoid these brands.

The original clip says, "Here's the reason biblically why I believe Christians have gotta be boycotting Target, Bud Light, and any other corporation that's pushing the things they're pushing. I think a lot of people make this into a political issue, or they say, 'Oh, what's the big deal?'"

The clip later says: "This is evil, this is demonic, we won't stand for it, we're not going to go to the stores anymore and we're not going to give you our money."

Target recently said it was removing some LGBTQ merchandise from its stores in the U.S. and moving its Pride merchandise to the back in some stores in southern states following confrontations and a backlash by some shoppers in those areas.

Bud Light has been the subject of calls for a boycott after the brand partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in an attempt to broaden its market.

In the wake of the controversy surrounding Anthony Bass, some people suggested on social media that the Blue Jays trade him, release him or designate him for assignment.

Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/BlueJays?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlueJays</a>, it's time to trade or DFA Anthony Bass. There's a large LGBTQ community in our city that he just offended, he tried to get flight attendants fired, and can't throw strikes. ://www.blogto.com/sports_play/2023/05/controversial-toronto-blue-jays-player-anti-lgbtq/ —@stevenman47

Another person suggested making donations to the Toronto chapter of Pflag in Bass's name.

I donated $52 to Toronto PFLAG for Anthony Bass. I encourage you to do similar. 😆🏳️‍🌈 I chose PFLAG because they really helped some close family members of mine. <a href="https://t.co/tfjyB8kIHI">pic.twitter.com/tfjyB8kIHI</a> —@KJay1122

However, not everyone took issue with Bass.

Can nobody have there own opinions these days? Who cares —@JakeEdwards3434

As of late Tuesday morning, the video was still in Bass's Instagram stories

"Individual player sentiments are not representative of the club's beliefs," the team said in a statement issued to BlogTO. The Jays said they're "committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all."

The controversy comes just ahead of Pride Month in Toronto, and just over a week before the ball club hosts its fourth annual Pride Weekend on June 9 and 10, when the Minnesota Twins are in town.