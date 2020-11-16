Hockey Canada interim board chair submits resignation amid sex assault scandal

Andrea Skinner, interim board chair of Hockey Canada, has submitted her resignation, CBC News has confirmed, days after a controversial parliamentary committee meeting where she defended Hockey Canada's handling of group sexual assault allegations involving past junior players.

The hockey organization has been under intense public scrutiny since May, when it settled a $3.5-million lawsuit by a woman who alleged that eight hockey players — including members of the 2018 world junior team — sexually assaulted her at a hotel in London, Ont., while she was heavily intoxicated.

On Tuesday, Skinner appeared before the House of Commons heritage committee and said toxic behaviour is a society-wide issue and that it's "counterproductive" to use Hockey Canada as a "scapegoat."

Many MPs called her response arrogant and tone-deaf. Major sponsors — including Tim Hortons, Canadian Tire and Nike — have responded to the scandal by cutting ties with Hockey Canada permanently or by withdrawing funding for men's hockey this season.

In an email first obtained by Radio-Canada, Skinner wrote: "Upon reflection, it is clear to me from recent events that it no longer makes sense for me to continue to volunteer my time as Interim Chair or as a Director of the organization."

A CBC News Fifth Estate investigation last week found that police have investigated at least 15 cases of alleged group sexual assault since 1989 — and half of those cases surfaced in the past decade.

Radio-Canada first reported on Skinner's email Saturday evening.