Snowmobiling bank robber suspect arrested

A man who allegedly robbed a bank and used a snowmobile as a getaway vehicle has been arrested and charged.

Alberta RCMP said in a news release Sunday that the man was already in custody at the Ponoka RCMP detachment when he was identified as the suspect wanted for a Dec. 20 robbery at the ATB Financial in Alix, Alta.

Alix is about 55 kilometres northeast of Red Deer.

In an earlier news release, police said a man wearing a mask and gloves walked into the bank armed with a long-barrelled gun and a machete. The suspect demanded cash and left with an undisclosed amount.

No employees were injured.

RCMP investigators from Bashaw, Ponoka, and Maskwacis searched the suspect's property east of Ponoka, wrapping up on Dec. 25.

Officers recovered evidence linking the suspect to the armed robbery at the bank, police allege.

The 40-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection to the bank robbery, including robbery with a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and failure to comply with a probation order.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants on other matters, police say.

The man is expected to appear in Red Deer provincial court in January.