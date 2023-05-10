Mapping the devastating Alberta wildfires
These four maps show just how many fires there are in the province, how big they are, where the smoke is going, and what risks remain.
Where they are, how big they're getting, where the smoke is going and the lingering danger
Wildfires ripping through parts of the Prairies continue to displace residents and threaten homes, farms and businesses.
These four maps shows just how many fires there are in Alberta, how big they are, where the smoke is going and where the risk for fire remains high.
Where the fires are
How big they are
How far the smoke has travelled
Where the risk remains