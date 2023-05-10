Content
Mapping the devastating Alberta wildfires

These four maps show just how many fires there are in the province, how big they are, where the smoke is going, and what risks remain.

Where they are, how big they're getting, where the smoke is going and the lingering danger

CBC News ·
A giant plume of smoke is seen from above.
A wildfire burns near Edson, Alta. Unseasonable heat, high winds and a lack of rain have fuelled fast-moving, unpredictable fires across the province. (Alberta Wildfire)

Wildfires ripping through parts of the Prairies continue to displace residents and threaten homes, farms and businesses.

These four maps shows just how many fires there are in Alberta, how big they are, where the smoke is going and where the risk for fire remains high.

Where the fires are

How big they are

How far the smoke has travelled

Where the risk remains

 

