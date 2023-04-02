A missing Akwesasne man is connected to 8 deaths on the St. Lawrence River. What we know about him so far

Police on Tuesday connected a missing 30-year-old Akwesasne man to eight bodies recovered from the St. Lawrence River on March 30 and 31.

Multiple police agencies continue to search for Casey Oakes using boats and divers, as well as helicopters. A CBC News investigation finds that Oakes had a long history of drug addiction.

Oakes, a father of one child, was last seen on Wednesday, March 29, around 9:30 p.m., launching into the St. Lawrence from the eastern part of Cornwall Island in a light blue boat. His family reported him missing on Thursday, the same day the bodies of six people, including a two-year-old child, were found in the water.

A family of four from Romania, including two young children born in Canada, and a family of four from India, were pulled from the St. Lawrence River following two days of search.

A boat matching the description of a vessel connected to Oakes was also found capsized in a marshy area where searchers pulled bodies from the water, and articles of clothing linked to Oakes were discovered during the searches, a police statement said.

Emergency crews take part in a search of marshland in the St. Lawrence River in Akwesasne on March 31. The territory straddles the Ontario, Quebec and New York state borders. (Christinne Muschi/Reuters)

The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) territory of Akwesasne straddles the Ontario, Quebec and New York State borders. The St. Lawrence River runs through the community, creating channels around islands.

Entered treatment

A CBC News investigation found that Oakes faced personal struggles with addictions and depression, while also trying to reach out for help, according to U.S. court records. None of the records reviewed by CBC News discuss the root causes behind the addictions.

Oakes was sentenced on March 9, 2021, to nine months in federal prison for multiple, addictions-related breaches of supervised release conditions related to a 2017 marijuana-smuggling conviction.

"Mr. Oakes recognizes that at least part of this conduct relates to his continued struggles with addiction," said a letter to the court from Oakes's public defender dated March 8, 2021.

Oakes signalled to the justice system he needed help to deal with his addictions shortly after his Oct. 6, 2017, pretrial release on conditions, after he was indicted for allegedly running marijuana from Akwesasne to Syracuse, N.Y.

"Oakes acknowledged that he has struggled with substance abuse addiction and, if given the opportunity, said that he preferred to enter in-patient rehabilitation," read a Dec. 1, 2017, arrest warrant issued for Oakes over the breach of his release conditions.

He was finally admitted into the St. Lawrence Addiction Treatment Centre on Nov. 15, 2017, for a 21- to 28-day program before being transferred to the Partridge House in-patient program in Akwesasne for a longer stay.

However, against the advice of the centre, he left on Dec. 1, 2017, and was then arrested for breaching his pre-trial conditions.

Police helicopters search the St. Lawrence River in Akwesasne on March 31. (Christinne Muschi/Reuters)

Pleaded guilty to smuggling marijuana

Oakes pleaded guilty on Jan. 26, 2018, to smuggling more than 100 kilograms of marijuana over a 10-month time span from Canada, across the St. Lawrence River into Akwesasne, and then running loads to Syracuse, N.Y.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison on July 13, 2018.

"Casey Oakes knows what he did was wrong, and is duly and thoroughly remorseful and profoundly contrite. He has offered no excuses as to why he was involved in this matter," said a sentencing memorandum from his public defender.

"Prior to the time of the sentencing hearing, Mr. Oakes has truthfully provided to the government all information and evidence the defendant has concerning the offense."

He was given a supervised release on April 2, 2019, and arrested on Aug. 11 that same year for substance abuse-related breaches of conditions.

WATCH | What we know about the people who died: Search continues following tragedy on the St. Lawrence River Duration 2:33 An intensive search continues in the First Nations community of Akwesasne, after eight bodies were pulled from the St. Lawrence River. As the community braces for word on the final missing person, more details emerge about the identities of the dead, and what may have brought them to the water's edge.

As word spread last week that Oakes was a person of interest in the tragic drownings of the eight people seeking to enter the U.S., friends and family weighed in on the man they knew in the community.

"This is such a sad tragedy in so many ways," said one person on Facebook. "We are waiting for you Casey. We all love you."

Akwesasne police say they've recorded 48 incidents involving about 80 people trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border irregularly through the territory since January. The majority of individuals attempting crossings are Indian or Romanian nationals, according to police.

Akwesasne is part of an area identified as the "Swanton Sector" by U.S. border authorities. The sector runs from the New Hampshire-Maine state line to the western margin of St. Lawrence County in New York state. This area records the most U.S.-bound irregular traffic of any spot along the Canada-U.S. border.

Most foreign nationals attempting irregular crossings from Canada into the U.S. go overland, through bush and farmlands along a region that runs just east of Akwesasne for about 100 kilometres to Lake Champlain.