2 million air fryers recalled after reports some are catching fire, burning, melting

Cosori is recalling more than two million air fryers sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.

Health Canada announced the recall Thursday. The agency said consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately.

"As of February 2023 the company has received 205 reports globally including 56 reports in Canada of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking," Health Canada noted in the recall.

"There have been 23 reports of minor property damage globally and 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries, including four reports in Canada."

Of the two million affected products, 252,828 units were sold in Canada, Health Canada said.

Sold between March 2019 and December 2022

The recall involves multiple model numbers in 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes. All of the units have the Cosori brand name on the front.

The air fryers were sold from March 2019 to December 2022, Health Canada said. They were sold in Best Buy, Target and Home Depot stores and online at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers.

Consumers should contact Cosori at recall.cosori.com to receive a free replacement air fryer or another product. Consumers must provide their contact information and a photo of their recalled unit. Receipts aren't needed.

The Cosori brand is owned by Vesync, a company based in Shenzen, China. Vesync has received 205 reports of air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating or smoking.