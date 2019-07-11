At least 35 injured from turbulence on Air Canada flight

An Air Canada flight travelling from Toronto to Sydney, Australia, with a scheduled stop in Vancouver, encountered sudden and severe turbulence Thursday, leaving at least 35 passengers with minor injuries, the airline said.

Flight AC33 was diverted to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 6:46 a.m. local time, where medical staff were on standby to examine the injured.

Initially 25 people were reported hurt, but after medical staff examined those on board, Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said it appears 35 people sustained minor injures.

The Boeing 777-200 was carrying 269 passengers and 15 crew.

Fitzpatrick said the plane was about two hours past Hawaii when it hit "severe clear air" turbulence.

Passenger Jess Smith spoke to local TV station KHON as she exited the plane. She said she was jolted awake.

"We hit turbulence and we all hit the roof, and everything fell down ... people went flying," she said.

Fais Asad, who was awake on the plane, said he was "quite terrified" after the aircraft suddenly dropped.

"It was like a second, but it was enough to see everybody jump. Some people that weren't strapped in, you saw them rise in the air and hit their heads on the roofs and everything, so it was quite intense," he told KHON.

Air Canada said it was arranging hotels in Honolulu for those who were on aboard until a new flight to Australia can be arranged.