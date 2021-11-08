Ottawa ramps up pressure on Air Canada CEO to learn French
In a rare move, the federal government's number two elected official is asking the chair of Air Canada's board of directors to demand that company CEO Michael Rousseau step up his efforts to learn French.
"Significant improvement in Mr. Rousseau's ability to communicate in French should be incorporated as one of his key performance goals," Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a letter to Vagn Sørensen, chair of the private company's board.
Freeland also has asked the board to make knowledge of the French language a condition for promotion to senior executive positions, and to formally review policies and practices on the use of French throughout the company.
The letter comes after a week of controversy in Quebec over Rousseau delivering remarks to the Montreal Chamber of Commerce almost exclusively in English. He later told journalists he's been able to get by fine in Quebec without speaking French.
"I've been able to live in Montreal without speaking French, and I think that's a testament to the city of Montreal," he said.
Politicians of all stripes condemned the remarks, both in Quebec's National Assembly and in Ottawa.
"I'm disappointed by what Mr. Rousseau said. It's very important to respect our two official languages," Conservative Leader Erin O' Toole said today.
Bloc Québecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet suggested the federal government cut subsidies for the airline.
Freeland's letter does not go there — but it does remind the Air Canada board that Ottawa owns 6 per cent of the former Crown corporation's outstanding stock.
As a transportation company, Air Canada is also subject to the Official Languages Act.
Following the outcry last week, Rousseau apologized "to those who were offended" by his comments and vowed to improve his French.
CBC News has reached out to Air Canada for comment.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?