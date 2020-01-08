Families, students among 63 Canadians dead in Iran plane crash

A family of three from Ontario, as well as two University of Alberta lecturers and their two daughters are among the 63 Canadians killed when a Ukraine International Airlines flight crashed near Iran's capital early Wednesday morning local time.

Flight PS752 — an American-made Boeing 737-800 — crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran's main airport on its way to Kyiv. The crash killed all 176 passengers and crew on board, Ukrainian officials said.

Those with Canadian ties hailed from British Columbia, Quebec, Manitoba, Ontario and Alberta; at least 30 of them are believed to be from Edmonton, while a large number had ties to universities across the country.

There were also 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British nationals on the flight, according to Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Vadym Prystaiko.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, though early comments from Iranian officials suggested possible mechanical failure. CBC News is following this story and will provide updates throughout the day.

Parents, children among the victims

Mojgan Daneshmand and her husband Dr. Pedram Mousavi, along with their daughters Daria and Dorina, have been confirmed among the dead.

Both Daneshmand and Mousavi were professors at the University of Alberta in the faculty of engineering, and were on the flight with numerous other Edmontonians, said Payman Parseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in the city.

"We lost a significant portion of our community," Parseyan told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "Everybody in Edmonton that's of Iranian descent will know somebody that was on that flight."

It was a coincidence, not an organized trip, that led so many from Edmonton to be on the flight, Parseyan said. As many international students can't travel to the United States, he said, they instead opt to travel through European connections.

A family of three from Ontario was also killed in the early morning crash. Omid Arsalani told CBC News on Wednesday that his 30-year-old sister Evin Arsalani was travelling back to Ajax, Ont., with her husband Hiva Molani and their one-year-old daughter Kurdia.

Omid Arsalani, who last spoke to his sister on Jan. 2 for her 30th birthday, said the loss has left his family heartbroken.

"At this point I don't care how it happened, all I care is that I lost my family members," Arsalani said through tears in a phone call.

Large number of victims researchers, students

Researcher Ghanimat Azhdari is also among the victims confirmed by CBC News.

The 36-year-old PhD student at the University of Guelph was doing research in the college of social and applied human sciences, and is a member of an international group called the ICCA Consortium.

That group is made up of other organizations that advocate for the recognition of Indigenous Peoples and their land. The ICCA released a statement later on Wednesday describing Azhdari as a "true force of nature, and one of the ICCA Consortium's most cherished flowers."

Four University of Toronto students have been identified as victims of the crash, as well. Mojtaba Abbasnezhad, a first-year international PhD student, was an Iranian citizen who lived in Toronto while studying electrical engineering, his close friend and classmate Pooya Poolad told CBC News.

Poolad was supposed to be on the trip with Abbasnezhad, but had to cancel before they left.

Fellow U of T students Mohammad Salehe, Zeynab Asadi-Lari and Mohammad Hossein Asadi-Lari have also been confirmed as passengers on the plane, while Northern Secondary School in Toronto confirmed that grade 10 student Maya Zibaie died in the Wednesday morning crash.

Alina Tarbhai, an administrative clerk at the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, Parisa Eghbalian, an Aurora, Ont.-based dentist, and Mississauga, Ont., sales consultant Shadi Jamshidi were also identified by colleagues as among the dead.

Samira Bashiri and her husband Hamid Setarah Kokab are two more victims connected to universities in Canada.

Bashiri worked as a researcher at the University of Windsor, while Kokab was a PhD student studying mechanical engineering there.

Lisa Porter, a fellow researcher who supervised Bashiri, said she was a veterinarian in Iran who planned to begin graduate school in Windsor in September.

"This is a tragic loss for all of us, and we are so devastated for her family and friends back home," said Porter.

Siavash Ghafouri-Azar of Montreal, another victim of the crash, studied engineering and completed his master's at Concordia University, and had recently returned to Iran to get married. Ali Dolatabadi, one of Ghafouri-Azar's thesis supervisors, described him as a kind, diligent and talented student.

"When he started with us, he was working hard ... he really established a new methodology that we will use and are using [in our work]," he said.

Forough Khadem, a young scientist from Winnipeg who graduated from the University of Manitoba in 2016, was another one of the flight's passengers. Khadem had returned to Tehran to visit family, said associate professor of immunology at the university Jude Uzonna, and was on the flight as part of her return trip to Winnipeg.

"Forough was one of my best PhD trainees, an outstanding scientist and, above [all], an amazing human being. I am utterly devastated and trying to grapple with this," Uzonna told CBC News.

The same year Khadem graduated from the U of M, she was featured as a CBC Manitoba Future 40 finalist , celebrating leaders and innovators from the province who were under the age of 40.