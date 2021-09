Canada · Video

2021 English federal leaders' debate highlights

The federal party leaders battled it out over five key issues: affordability, climate, the COVID-19 recovery, reconciliation, leadership and accountability in the 2021 English-language leaders' debate. Themes: Leadership and accountability: 0:45 Climate: 4:50 Reconciliation: 6:35 Affordability: 8:10 COVID-19 recovery: 11:02