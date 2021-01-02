In 2020, uplifting stories could be found amid the daily cycle of anxiety and heartache
Here are some of the bright spots CBC News found across Canada this year
Supporting front-line workers
Whether it was banging pots and pans, honking horns or baking cupcakes, Canadians across the country showed their support for workers making enormous sacrifices on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
7 p.m. cheer hasn't stopped in this Vancouver neighbourhood — and won't any time soon
Fort York neighbourhood honours front-line workers by clanging pots and pans
Canada Post workers hold drive-by parade for health-care workers
Sense of community
Physical distancing might have kept us two metres apart, but neighbours found creative ways to get together, celebrate holidays and support those in need.
Coquitlam neighbours host 'driveway dinners' to support local businesses and frontline workers
How a Toronto plumber is making Halloween safer — by installing 'Candy Chutes'
Ottawa's Black community pulls together to help those hit by COVID-19
'It's heartbreaking': Mill Woods restaurant owner helps people in need with free meals
Trailblazing students
It was a particularly challenging year for students and their families, whether learning took place in the classroom or in front of a computer at home. But they persevered, making the most of the school year, winning honours and posting historical firsts.
Valedictorians across the GTA share their speeches virtually
Montrealer becomes Princeton University's first black valedictorian
Alberta student 1st Canadian to win $500K Cdn international science competition
Canadian kid breaks Guinness World Record for Rubik's cube hula hoop stunt
This Alberta dad sat through 30 hours of tattoo pain so his son would feel better about birthmark
Getting married
It wasn't unusual for wedding ceremonies to be called off when physical-distancing rules came into effect. But Canadian couples found creative and memorable ways to celebrate in spite of COVID-19.
Toronto couple celebrates scaled-back wedding with CN Tower Edgewalk
A physical distancing wedding: Toronto couple gets creative amid COVID-19
Couples opt for 'micro-weddings' as pandemic forces cancellation of bigger ceremonies
Couple elopes on freezing Lake Louise mountaintop to marry during COVID restrictions
Ontario woman's blunt response to marriage proposal goes viral
Reunions, homecomings and hope for the future
Lockdowns and quarantines kept loved ones apart for weeks or even months. But that only made reunions all the sweeter. And while working tirelessly, hospital and care-home staff celebrated small victories where they could.
Tears of happiness as families reunite at this Witless Bay retirement home
Retired goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc 'stronger' following separation from newborn daughter
Winnipeg care home recovery parades bring hope — 'something that we all need right now,' says CEO
This is what COVID-19 looks like through the eyes of nurses on the front lines
Intensive care team shares moment of joy after COVID-19 patient taken off ventilator
This Ontario hospital hopes a look inside its ICU will give pause to those urging end to social distancing
As first Quebecers get vaccinated against COVID-19, leaders see light at end of long, dark tunnel
The great outdoors
With gyms in hot-spot areas of the country often closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and large numbers of people cooped up at home, many Canadians spent more time than ever outdoors this year — whether jogging, going on nature walks, taking part in winter activities or simply taking in the sights of the neighbourhood.
Wild horse stuck in muddy bog is alive and kicking thanks to some determined rescuers
Humpback ballet: Fishing duo captures breaching performance on camera
This BIPOC birding group started in London, England. It's now taken flight in Toronto
Snow sculpture a perfect pandemic activity, says Waterloo artist
This toddler in Newfoundland embodies how we all feel about shoveling
Dancing
From basements in Toronto to highways in the Northwest Territories, Canadians used dance to spread joy and share their cultures with the world.
-
Watch the dancing queens, kings and dinos of Burlington during COVID-19
Edmonton man is using TikTok to celebrate Indigenous cultures
Indigenous jingle dress dancing goes 'viral' on social media to help heal the world