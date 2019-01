Live

Canada apologizes for forced relocation of Ahiarmiut in Nunavut LIVE

Carolyn Bennett, minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, will issue an official apology on behalf of the Government of Canada for the forced relocations of Nunavut's Ahiarmiut from 1949-1959.

