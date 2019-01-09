Skip to Main Content
Canada announces new rules to crack down on drones LIVE
Live

Canada announces new rules to crack down on drones LIVE

Transport Minister Marc Garneau news conference in Montreal on new rules for remotely piloted aircraft systems
Transport Minister Marc Garneau news conference in Montreal on new rules for remotely piloted aircraft systems 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|