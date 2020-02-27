News · Audio

Can Canada reconcile oil and the environment?

This week, Justin Trudeau’s cabinet had a tough decision on the docket: approve the Teck Frontier oilsands mine in Alberta, or turn it down? Turns out, they never had to make the call, as the company announced on Sunday they were pulling the project. Teck’s CEO hoped the withdrawal might “allow Canadians to shift to a larger and more positive discussion about the path forward,” which has Rosie wondering — can we move forward on reconciling resource extraction and climate change? And how can policymakers have that conversation, without getting bogged down in partisan politics? Plus, with “reconcile” on the mind, Elamin looks into how the latest round of land rights protests — and the political response to them — might affect reconciliation.

