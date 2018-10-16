Skip to Main Content
Home search giant Zillow adds Canadian listings to online marketplace

U.S. real estate website Zillow is expanding to offer listings for homes in Canada for sale.

Company says millions of buyers will be able to see properties on website, mobile app

CBC News ·
Zillow, one of the top online real estate companies in the U.S. valued at around $8 billion US, was receiving 36 million unique visits on its platform every month as of May 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

U.S. real estate website Zillow is expanding to offer listings for homes being sold in Canada.

Seattle-based Zillow says it has agreements to receive more than 50,000 listings from Canadian brokerages and franchisors, which include Century 21 Canada, Right at Home Realty, Re/Max Ultimate Realty Inc., Exit Realty Corp International, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Signature Service, Core Assets Real Estate, and Greater Property Group.

In addition, Realty Executives International, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, will send listings from its Canadian franchises to Zillow's mobile app and website.

Users will be able to use the popular U.S. site and mobile app to search for Canadian for-sale properties by postal code, city or province.

The Canadian listings will display the home's list price, a description of the property, photos and available home facts.

The site's first non-U.S. listings will also include the agent's contact information as well as link to the brokerage or franchise website.

The expansion will bring "global exposure to Canadian homes for sale," Zillow communications manager Alexa Fiander said.

The service provides "millions of home shoppers who use Zillow every day an easy way to see Canadian homes for sale," said Errol Samuelson, the company's Vancouver-based chief industry development officer.

With files from The Canadian Press

