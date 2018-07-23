Wholesale sales rose to record $63B in May
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.2 per cent to a record $63.7 billion in May.
The gains were helped by higher sales of lumber, millwork, hardware and other building supplies.
The farm product subsector also rebounded after a decline in April.
But the motor vehicle and supplies subsector fell for the second month in a row, and for the fifth time in six months.
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales were up in eight provinces in May, with Ontario and New Brunswick declining.
The increase wasn't solely due to higher prices, either. In volume terms, sales were up by even more — 1.3 per cent.
