Competition Bureau checks WestJet's discount airline Swoop for predatory pricing

Canada's competition watchdog is looking into whether or not WestJet's discount carrier Swoop has been offering airline tickets at below cost just to push rivals out of those routes.

As first reported by Ottawa-based political publication Blacklock's Reporter, the Competition Bureau of Canada has begun an investigation into whether or not Swoop has engaged in what the bureau calls "predatory pricing" — selling tickets for less than it costs to run the flight, in the hopes to drive other competitors on that route out of business.

Swoop was launched with much fanfare earlier this year, featuring rock-bottom prices between Canadian cities including Halifax, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Hamilton, and Abbotsford, B.C., along with a handful of sunny destinations in the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.

Some of those routes were already being served by other small Canadian carriers, including Flair Air, when Swoop began an aggressive price war that saw one-way ticket prices drop below $40 in some cases.

Flair subsequently cancelled some of their routes, because they couldn't make any money on them, but took exception to Swoop's tactics and complained to the bureau.

"We are pleased that the Competition Bureau has taken our concerns seriously and launched an investigation into the pricing practices of one of our key competitors," Flair Airlines chief executive Jim Scott said.

"Our efforts to bring sustainable low fares to Canada have been hindered by these anti-competitive pricing practices," adding that the airline is willing to participate fully in the bureau's investigation.

Swoop is owned by WestJet. Responding to a request for comment from CBC News, WestJet spokesperson Lauren Stewart said: "WestJet and Swoop are presently compiling information in answer to the Bureau's inquiry and will not be providing further comment at this time."