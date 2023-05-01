Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Business

WestJet finalizes takeover of Sunwing Airlines

WestJet has finalized its takeover of Sunwing Airlines, concluding a merger deal that was first proposed more than a year ago.

Two airlines will operate independently at first

CBC News ·
Passengers walk near an orange airline sign that reads, 'Sunwing Airlines.'
WestJet has finalized its takeover of smaller rival airline Sunwing. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

WestJet has finalized its takeover of Sunwing Airlines, concluding a merger deal that was first proposed more than a year ago.

Calgary-based WestJet says that initially, it plans to operate both airlines independently, meaning Sunwing's fleet of 18 jets and 2,000 workers will continue to offer flights to the Caribbean and some transatlantic routes. But over time it's expected that the two airlines will operate under the one WestJet banner.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now