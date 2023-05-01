WestJet finalizes takeover of Sunwing Airlines

WestJet has finalized its takeover of Sunwing Airlines, concluding a merger deal that was first proposed more than a year ago.

Calgary-based WestJet says that initially, it plans to operate both airlines independently, meaning Sunwing's fleet of 18 jets and 2,000 workers will continue to offer flights to the Caribbean and some transatlantic routes. But over time it's expected that the two airlines will operate under the one WestJet banner.

More to come