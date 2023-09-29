WestJet suspends flights between Toronto and Montreal until next April

WestJet is temporarily suspending flights between Canada's two biggest cities this winter, but plans to resume service between Toronto and Montreal next spring.

The Calgary-based airline confirmed the news to CBC News on Wednesday, after CTV first reported it.

The once-a-day route has been temporarily cut "as a result of performance and in alignment with our strategic direction to expand our presence in Eastern Canada this winter with increased non-stop connectivity to Western Canada, as well as providing more affordable leisure and sun travel opportunities across Canada," the airline said.

WestJet says it plans to resume the service in April of next year.

