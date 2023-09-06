WestJet experiencing 'network-wide' delays due to IT outage

WestJet is experiencing "network-wide" delays with its flights on Wednesday, as the carrier says an outage with one of its outside technology partners has caused problems at multiple airlines.

The Calgary-based airline says an outage at Sabre, which provides booking and other IT services to multiple airlines, is causing flight delays across its network and causing problems with check-in, too.

According to airline-monitoring firm FlightAware.com, the airline has cancelled eight flights on Wednesday and some 68 are delayed. That's 20 per cent of its normal flight capacity.

"We sincerely apologize for the disruption," WestJet said in a statement on X. "We understand you may have questions regarding your upcoming travel. Our guest-support teams are working as quickly as possible, where possible, to help accommodate guests until the issue has been resolved."

WestJet says multiple airlines are impacted by the Sabre outage, but no other airlines that use Sabre have said publicly that they are experiencing a similar problem.

In a statement to CBC News, Sabre confirmed that its network "experienced a technical issue" on Wednesday, one which "caused some customers to experience degraded performance with some of our applications. This issue has since been resolved."

WestJet did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBC News.

