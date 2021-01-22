WestJet halts Boeing 737 Max jet before takeoff after warning light in cockpit

WestJet temporarily grounded a Boeing 737 Max jet that was supposed to fly from Calgary to Toronto on Friday after a warning light came on in the cockpit prior to takeoff.

Flight 658 was boarded and preparing to take off when a warning light came on.

"After a normal engine start, a standard function of the health monitoring system indicated a potential fault that needed to be verified and reset," WestJet spokeperson Lauren Stewart told CBC News.

"This process takes time and requires a subsequent engine run, which we do not perform with guests on board [so] in the interest of our guests' time, we cancelled Flight 658 and its return 665 (Toronto/Calgary), and we rebooked them on the next available flight to ensure a timely arrival in Toronto."

The airline says passengers were boarded onto a 787 jet and flew as planned within the hour.

The jet in question has already been cleared and is on track for its next flight on Sunday.

The Calgary-based airline's fleet of Max jets were grounded for almost two years until earlier this month, when flight authorities cleared the jets for takeoff again.

The flight would have been only the third passenger flight at WestJet in the Max jets since the plane was approved for use again.

