Walmart Canada plans to give 85,000 employees a one-time COVID-19 bonus

Walmart Canada says it will be giving its workers new cash bonuses for their ongoing dedication during the pandemic.

The retailer says more than 85,000 full-time and part-time employees will receive an "appreciation bonus payment" on Dec. 11.

The company says full-time staff will receive $250, while part-time employees will get $150.

Horacio Barbeito, president and CEO of Walmart Canada, says the store's associates have stepped up and gone "above and beyond" to serve customers during extraordinary times.

The move follows similar announcements made by other retailers in recent weeks and could put pressure on other companies to offer so-called hero pay as the second wave of COVID-19 surges across much of the country.

Sobeys said last week it was bringing back pay premiums for workers in locations where lockdowns are in effect.