Walmart Canada to hire 10,000 workers to keep up with demand

Walmart Canada needs more workers to keep up with demand, as Canadians stock up on household staples to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says it's immediately hiring 10,000 associates at its stores and distributions centres. Here's where to apply.

Walmart plans to keep all of its stores open, according to the company's CEO in a statement released Friday.

"We're working with all levels of government to ensure grocers and pharmacies will be there for Canadian families," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO of Walmart Canada.

He also wants to reassure Canadians that, even though pick up and delivery demand is high, the company has plenty of food and supplies.

"Our teams are working around the clock to replenish our shelves to deal with demand," said Barbeito in the statement.

Here are other changes Walmart shoppers need to know: