Michael Buble's ad for Pepsi's Bubly water is the latest in a series of Super Bowl commercials starring Canadians. Over the years there have been more than 20 Super Bowl commercials featuring Canadian athletes, actors and singers. Pick your favourite ad here.

James Dunne · CBC News ·

Vancouver crooner Michael Bublé is following in the footsteps of a select group of famous Canadians who have appeared in Super Bowl commercials with his ad for Bubly. 

Those celebs include fellow  performers Justin Bieber and Drake, actors Michael J. Fox, William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds, as well as athletes Bobby Orr and Lauren Woolstencroft. 

Since 1985, more than 20 Super Bowl commercials have featured Canadian stars.  Research suggests the ads are a bigger draw than the halftime show of the football game. YouTube Canada analysis shows searches in Canada for "Super Bowl commercials" regularly outpace searches for "Super Bowl halftime show."

Which famous face does the best job of selling a brand?   

Peter Ignazi, of the ad agency Cossette, lists his three favourite Super Bowl ads starring Canadians and explains what makes them so great. 6:46

Several ad industry leaders have given CBC News their take about which ads starring Canadian celebs are the most effective commercials. Now, you can weigh on the subject in this survey.  

Vote for your favourite 'Canadian' Super Bowl commercial

CBC News compiled a Top 10 list of Super Bowl ads starring Canadians. 

First, watch our selection of great Super Bowl commercials featuring Canadian icons, and then vote for your favourite. 

