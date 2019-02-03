Vancouver crooner Michael Bublé is following in the footsteps of a select group of famous Canadians who have appeared in Super Bowl commercials with his ad for Bubly.

Those celebs include fellow performers Justin Bieber and Drake, actors Michael J. Fox, William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds, as well as athletes Bobby Orr and Lauren Woolstencroft.

Since 1985, more than 20 Super Bowl commercials have featured Canadian stars. Research suggests the ads are a bigger draw than the halftime show of the football game. YouTube Canada analysis shows searches in Canada for "Super Bowl commercials" regularly outpace searches for "Super Bowl halftime show."

