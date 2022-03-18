Volkswagen recalling 23,192 SUVs in Canada for possible 'unexpected braking'

Volkswagen is recalling more than 246,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because faulty wiring harnesses can make them brake unexpectedly, sometimes while in traffic.

The recall covers certain Atlas SUVs from 2019 through 2023 and Atlas Cross Sport models from 2020 through 2023. Volkswagen Canada says 23,192 vehicles in Canada are included in the recall.

The company says the electrical contacts on a wiring harness can corrode, interrupting electrical connections.

U.S. safety regulators have fielded 47 reports about the problem, with some drivers reporting they were nearly rear-ended by other vehicles. "Any potential 'unexpected braking' would only occur at very low speeds (below 3 km/h)," a spokesperson for the company told CBC News.

The problem also can cause the side air bags to deploy late in a crash. The company hasn't developed a fix yet. Owners will get letters starting May 10.