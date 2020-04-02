Record 6.6M Americans filed for jobless benefits last week
More than 6.6 million Americans filed for new jobless claims last week, doubling the record amount seen the previous week, when the COVID-19 crisis was beginning to wallop the U.S. economy.
Doubles record number set the previous week, which was itself 4-times higher than the previous record
The 3.3 million Americans who had filed for jobless benefits the previous week was already a record, shattering the 675,000 who did so during one month in the financial crisis of 2009.
The figure more than doubled what economists had been expecting.
