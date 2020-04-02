Skip to Main Content
Record 6.6M Americans filed for jobless benefits last week
Business·Breaking

Record 6.6M Americans filed for jobless benefits last week

More than 6.6 million Americans filed for new jobless claims last week, doubling the record amount seen the previous week, when the COVID-19 crisis was beginning to wallop the U.S. economy.

Doubles record number set the previous week, which was itself 4-times higher than the previous record

CBC News ·
Some 6.6 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, doubling the previous record set the previous week. (John Taggart/Bloomberg)

More than 6.6 million Americans filed for new jobless claims in the week that ended March 28, doubling the record amount seen the previous week, when the COVID-19 crisis was beginning to wallop the U.S. economy.

The 3.3 million Americans who had filed for jobless benefits the previous week was already a record, shattering the 675,000 who did so during one month in the financial crisis of 2009.

The figure more than doubled what economists had been expecting.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now