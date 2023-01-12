Content
U.S. inflation rate cools to 6.5% in December

The inflation rate in the U.S. decelerated to 6.5 per cent in December, mostly due to much cheaper gasoline.

Index of cost of living declined on monthly basis

fedex driver fills up delivery van with gasoline in California.
A large drop in the price of gasoline in December dragged the official U.S. inflation rate down to a 6.5 per cent annual pace, new numbers showed Thursday. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that on a monthly basis, the cost of living actually declined by 0.1 per cent from November to December. The biggest reason for that decline was a large drop in the price of gasoline.

Pump prices fell by 9.4 per cent during the month, $3.27 US per gallon, on average, across the country. That's the equivalent of roughly $1.15 Canadian per litre.

In June, the average price of a gallon topped $5.

Cheaper gasoline was more than enough to offset increases in other major parts of the cost of living, and it was enough to drag the overall annual rate down to 6.5 per cent from 7.1 per cent previously.

Shelter costs rose another 0.8 per cent during the month, while food went up another 0.3 per cent.

The slowdown was in line with what economists were expecting.

