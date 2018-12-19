The U.S. Federal Reserve is raising its key interest rate for the fourth time this year to reflect the economy's continued strength, but signals it expects to slow its pace of hikes next year.

The quarter-point hike, to a range of 2.25 per cent to 2.5 per cent, lifts the Fed's benchmark rate to its highest point since 2008. The increase will mean higher borrowing costs for many consumers and businesses.

In a written statement about the decision, the central bank said that information it has received since its open market committee met in November indicates "that the labour market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising at a strong rate."

The Fed's policy statement says "some" further gradual rate increases are likely. But its updated forecast projects just two rate hikes next year, down from the three that the Fed had predicted in September.

In another sign of fewer rate hikes in the future, the new forecast trims the long-run level for the Fed's benchmark rate to 2.8 per cent, down from three per cent.

The central bank meets next on Jan. 30. Trading in investments known as Federal Reserve futures implies there's about a 27 per cent chance of a hike that day.

