Uber founder Travis Kalanick leaves board of directors

Uber Technologies Inc.'s founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from its board of directors by the end of the year, the company said on Tuesday.

Kalanick, who helped found Uber in 2009, stepped down from the company's helm in June 2017 under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.

Kalanick turned Uber into the world's largest ride-services company that revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.

"Very few entrepreneurs have built something as profound as Travis Kalanick did with Uber. I'm enormously grateful for Travis' vision and tenacity while building Uber, and for his expertise as a board member," Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

Kalanick said in a statement Tuesday that now Uber was a public company, he wanted to focus on his current business and philanthropic pursuits. He is currently working on a food delivery startup.

"Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years. At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits," Kalanick said in the statement. "I'm proud of all that Uber has achieved, and I will continue to cheer for its future from the sidelines."

Kalanick has sold of more than $2.5 billion US worth of shares since Uber went public in May, according to regulatory filings.