U.S. will phase out tariffs on China as part of Phase 1 deal, Beijing officials say

The United States has agreed to phase out tariffs on Chinese goods, part of Phase 1 trade talks, Chinese officials said in Beijing on Friday.

China and the U.S. have achieved major progress in their Phase 1 trade negotiations, Beijing officials told a news conference Friday. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The United States has agreed to phase out tariffs on Chinese goods, Chinese officials said at a news conference in Beijing on Friday.

The two countries have achieved major progress in their Phase 1 trade negotiations, agreeing on the text of that part of the deal, Beijing officials said.

The deal would provide more protection for foreign companies in China, and Chinese companies in the U.S., Chinese officials said.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed on Twitter the United States had reached the trade deal with China in which Washington would suspend tariffs on Chinese imports scheduled for Sunday.

Trump also said the United States would curb some tariffs on Chinese goods that had already been imposed.

