U.S. securities regulator is suing Elon Musk, alleging fraud

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Tesla Inc. chief executive Elon Musk, in which it alleges securities fraud, according to online court records.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the records show.

The SEC sent subpoenas to Tesla in August after the sometimes erratic Musk sent a series of tweets Aug. 7 saying he was considering taking the company private at $420 US per share.

Shares soared 11 per cent following the 47-year-old billionaire's remarks on Twitter.

Musk later issued a statement explaining that he'd changed his mind and that the company would remain public.

With files from CBC News.