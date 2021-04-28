U.S. keeps ultra-low interest rate policies in place, but nods to 'strengthened' recovery

The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program steady on Wednesday, nodding to the U.S. economy's growing strength but giving no sign it was ready to reduce its support for the recovery.

The Fed left its benchmark short-term rate near zero, where it's been since the pandemic erupted nearly a year ago, to help keep loan rates down to encourage borrowing and spending.

"Amid progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened," the U.S. central bank said in a unanimous policy statement at the end of a two-day meeting.

Nevertheless, it said "the path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations."

"The ongoing public health crisis continues to weigh on the economy and risks to the economic outlook remain."

Slightly less negative view

The language about the virus reflected a slightly less negative view than the Fed's description in March, when it said the health crisis posed "considerable risks to the economic outlook."

Despite the improving economy, the Fed on Wednesday repeated the guidance it has used since December, setting the list of conditions that must be met before it considers pulling back from the emergency support put in place to stem the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

That includes "substantial further progress" toward its inflation and employment goals before stepping back from its monthly bond purchases.

Chair Jerome Powell was scheduled to hold a news briefing at 2:30 p.m. ET to elaborate on the statement and the central bank's views about the brightening economic outlook.

U.S. job growth has been accelerating and the Fed expects inflation to rise to its two per cent target over time, eventually allowing it to trim its $120 billion US in monthly bond purchases and raise its target overnight interest rate from the current level near zero.

But even that first step of tapering bond purchases is likely months down the road, and the Fed gave no indication in Wednesday's statement that there is any rush.

Canada has taken similar stance

Canada took a similar path last week, keeping its benchmark interest rate steady at a record-low 0.25 per cent. However, the Bank of Canada did say improving conditions meant it would ease off federal government bond purchases, which are part of its quantitative-easing program designed to aid the economy.

The U.S. economy remains more than eight million jobs short of where it was before the pandemic forced whole industries to shut down in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The U.S. economy has been showing unexpected strength in recent weeks, with barometers of hiring, spending and manufacturing all surging. Most economists say they detect the early stages of what could be a robust and sustained recovery, with coronavirus case counts declining, vaccinations rising and Americans spending their stimulus-boosted savings.

In March, employers added nearly one million jobs — an unheard-of figure before the pandemic. And in April, consumer confidence jumped to its highest level since the pandemic flattened the economy in March of last year.

The quickening pace of growth, on top of additional large spending packages proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden, have raised fears among some analysts that inflation, long quiescent, could rise uncomfortably fast.

Raw materials and parts, from lumber to copper to semiconductors, have spiked in price as demand has outstripped the ability of suppliers and shippers to keep up.