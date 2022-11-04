Content
Twitter tells staff to expect layoff notices Friday morning

Twitter will begin alerting employees by email about whether they will be laid off, the company said in an email to staff on Thursday.

Company has temporarily closed its offices and suspended all access badges

Twitter is warning employees they will hear about layoffs by email Friday morning. (Richard Drew/The Associated Press)

Twitter will alert employees by noon ET on Friday about whether they will be laid off, the company said in an email to staff on Thursday.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the email, seen by Reuters.

Twitter said in the email that its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."

