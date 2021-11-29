Skip to Main Content
Business

Jack Dorsey resigns as CEO of Twitter

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company's chief executive officer.

Dorsey is also CEO of payment firm Square

The Associated Press ·
Jack Dorsey is no longer CEO of Twitter, the company he co-founded. (Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press)

The billionaire CEO announced in a tweet that he is stepping down as CEO, to be replaced by Parag Agrawal, who is the company's chief technical officer.

"I want you all to know that this is my decision and I own it," he said.

Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.

More to come

