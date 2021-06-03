Twitter offering new subscription service to Canadian, Australian users

Twitter is rolling out a subscription service, starting in Canada and Australia, that offers perks like an undo button for subscribers.

The "Twitter Blue" subscription service will offer features that users have long asked for — but still no edit button.

It includes bookmark folders for organizing saved content; an "Undo tweet" feature that gives users 30 seconds to cancel a sent tweet before it appears; a "reader mode" that makes threaded tweets easier to read; and customizable app icons and colour themes.

Subscribers will also get dedicated customer support, meaning issues they report could get attention faster than other users.

The sign-up page for Twitter Blue is shown in a screengrab. Canadians will be the first to get their fingers on a slew of new Twitter features, but for the first time ever, that access will come with a fee. (The Canadian Press)

The subscription costs $3.50 a month in Canada. There's no timeline for rolling out the service in other countries.

Twitter has been adding new features to attract new users. The social media site has nearly 200 million daily users, fewer than other social media networks. Facebook had 1.88 billion daily users on average in March 2021. Snapchat, meanwhile, had 280 million average daily active users in the first quarter.

Twitter shares rose $1.28 US, or 2.3 per cent, to $58.45 US early Thursday.