Ex-Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn wanted by Interpol after mysterious escape to Lebanon

Lebanon's justice minister said Thursday the country received an international wanted notice from Interpol for former Nissan chair Carlos Ghosn.

Albert Serhan told The Associated Press in an interview that the Red Notice for the former automotive titan was received earlier Thursday by the prosecution.

Red Notices are requests to law enforcement agencies worldwide that they locate and provisionally arrest a wanted fugitive.

Serhan said the Lebanese prosecution "will carry out its duties," suggesting for the first time that Ghosn may be brought in for questioning.

But he said Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition treaty, ruling out the possibility Beirut would hand Ghosn over to Japan

[SIMILAR

Ghosn, who skipped bail and fled before his trial on financial misconduct charges, said Tuesday in a statement that he left for Lebanon because he thought the Japanese judicial system was unjust, and he wanted to avoid "political persecution." He said he would talk to reporters next week.

Earlier Thursday, Turkish police detained seven people — including four pilots — in an investigation into how former Ghosn transited through Istanbul en route to Lebanon after fleeing Japan, a police spokesperson told Reuters.

The spokesperson said the other detainees were two airport ground workers and one cargo worker and all seven were expected to give statements before a court on Thursday.

Media reports said Turkey's interior ministry had begun an investigation into Ghosn's transit.

It is unclear how Ghosn avoided the tight surveillance he was under in Japan and showed up in Lebanon. Ghosn's lawyers in Japan said they had no knowledge of the escape and they had all his passports. Ghosn has French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship.

However, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported Thursday that authorities allowed Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out on bail, shedding some light on how he managed his escape to Lebanon.

A plane carrying Ghosn arrived at 5:30 am local time Monday at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, Turkish news website Hurriyet reported, adding that prosecutors ordered the arrests after widening their investigation.

Flight tracking data from that time suggests that Ghosn used two different planes to fly into Istanbul and then on to Lebanon.

Hurriyet, citing an interior ministry official, said Turkish border police were not notified about Ghosn's arrival, and neither his entry nor exit were registered.

The businessman was smuggled out of Tokyo by a private security company days ago, the culmination of a plan that was crafted over three months, Reuters has reported.

Japanese prosecutors raid Tokyo home

Japanese prosecutors on Thursday raided Ghosn's Tokyo home, but prosecutors and police did not immediately comment as government offices in Japan are closed this week for the New Year's holidays.

Japanese media showed investigators entering the home, which was Ghosn's third residence in Tokyo since he was first arrested a year ago. Authorities have now searched each one.

Japanese prosecutors carry bags as they leave Ghosn's Tokyo residence as part of a probe into his escape. (Jiji Press/AFP via Getty Images)

Lebanon had previously said Ghosn entered the country legally, and there was no reason to take action against him.

The Lebanese minister for presidential affairs, Selim Jreissati, told the An-Nahar newspaper that Ghosn entered legally at the airport with a French passport and Lebanese ID.

Ghosn, who was charged in Japan with underreporting his future compensation and breach of trust, has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities trumped up charges to prevent a possible fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partner Renault SA.

Ghosn'a $14-million US bail, which he posted on two separate instances to get out of detention, is being revoked.